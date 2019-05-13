Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland 230 Cottage Road South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

STANDISH - Sadly, I announce the passing of my sweet wife and loving mother to our two sons after her long battle with cancer. On March 2, 2019, she sailed away from all of us while we were visiting our son, Eric, and family in Austin, Texas.



An instructor of young children, Laurie not only edified with subject matter, but through her quiet and gentle ways and her sincere, winning, little-girl smile, served as a wonderfully patient role model for them as well as for me, our sons, her colleagues and everyone she knew---a genuinely nice person in a harsh world.



We miss her terribly.



Both graduates of SPHS and UMO, Laurie and Roger shared many adventures over their nearly 54-year marriage: from their first, a two-year family sailing voyage in their home-built boat, to their last, a partial cross-country RV trip.



Laurie is survived by Roger; sons Eric and Craig; three grandchildren, Anna, Nick and Sydney; and her sister, Vee Burden and family.



A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 15, at the Falmouth Congregational Church, 267 Falmouth Rd., Falmouth, Maine. A gathering of family and friends will follow at the church. Due to lack of parking space at the cemetery, attendance at the burial will be limited to family and close friends.



I yearn to be with you, Honey. We shared a truly great love, our sons, a great mom, and your sister, a loving companion.



Donations in memory of Laurie may be made to:



Shriners Children's or











