Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laurie Ann (Knox) Small. View Sign

WINDHAM - Laurie Ann (Knox) Small, 43, passed away March 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1975, a daughter of John and Rebecca (Weimer) Knox.Laurie grew up in Windham and was a graduate of Windham High School in the class of 1993, and went on to attend the University of Southern Maine. During her youth, Laurie was active in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, serving as Grand Worthy Advisor for Maine and in later years, remained active as a mother advisor and board member for Windham Assembly. In 2000, Laurie began working for Cape Shore and over the years became an increasingly valued and respected colleague of the company.On April 16, 2005, Laurie married the love of her life, Peter Small. While raising their family in Windham, Laurie took great pride in their house which she so loved to create a home. She had an aesthetic eye with a great sense of artistically redesigning the home. Family was the most important part of Laurie's life, most especially the precious time spent with her treasured daughters, Riley and Brenna, and her stepsons, Jacob and Nicholas. Some of her favorite memories were made on the annual Labor Day weekend trips with family in Rangeley.She was the best of both worlds; strong-willed, yet free-spirited, and Laurie was the perfect combination of both. Despite her aggressive illness, Laurie did not let it define her life; her positive attitude, compassion, and utter strength will forever remain an inspiration to her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Small; her stepsons, Jacob and Nicholas Small; her daughters, Riley and Brenna Small; her parents, John and Rebecca Knox; her siblings, Jeffrey Knox and his partner, Abby Lyndon, and Kathryn Cleaves and her husband, Joshua; and her three nieces, Kalina Chazin-Knox, and Lylah and Meadow Cleaves.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, Maine, 04062. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Laurie's online tribute, please visit







WINDHAM - Laurie Ann (Knox) Small, 43, passed away March 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center. She was born July 27, 1975, a daughter of John and Rebecca (Weimer) Knox.Laurie grew up in Windham and was a graduate of Windham High School in the class of 1993, and went on to attend the University of Southern Maine. During her youth, Laurie was active in the International Order of Rainbow for Girls, serving as Grand Worthy Advisor for Maine and in later years, remained active as a mother advisor and board member for Windham Assembly. In 2000, Laurie began working for Cape Shore and over the years became an increasingly valued and respected colleague of the company.On April 16, 2005, Laurie married the love of her life, Peter Small. While raising their family in Windham, Laurie took great pride in their house which she so loved to create a home. She had an aesthetic eye with a great sense of artistically redesigning the home. Family was the most important part of Laurie's life, most especially the precious time spent with her treasured daughters, Riley and Brenna, and her stepsons, Jacob and Nicholas. Some of her favorite memories were made on the annual Labor Day weekend trips with family in Rangeley.She was the best of both worlds; strong-willed, yet free-spirited, and Laurie was the perfect combination of both. Despite her aggressive illness, Laurie did not let it define her life; her positive attitude, compassion, and utter strength will forever remain an inspiration to her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband, Peter Small; her stepsons, Jacob and Nicholas Small; her daughters, Riley and Brenna Small; her parents, John and Rebecca Knox; her siblings, Jeffrey Knox and his partner, Abby Lyndon, and Kathryn Cleaves and her husband, Joshua; and her three nieces, Kalina Chazin-Knox, and Lylah and Meadow Cleaves.A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, Maine, 04062. Burial will take place at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham, Maine, 04062. To express condolences or participate in Laurie's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com .In lieu of flowers,donations in Laurie's name may be made to:The Dempsey CenterP.O. Box 277Auburn, ME 04212 Funeral Home Dolby, Blais & Segee - Windham Chapel

434 River Road

Windham , ME 04062

(207) 892-6342 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com