KENNEBUNK and Fort Myers, Fla. - Laura Patricia Iriana, better known as "Mrs. I" or "Pat", was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to George and Ellen Grace McGowen. She attended Dobbins Vocational Technical High School in Philadelphia and Temple University and New England College. Pat, with her late husband, settled into and called home to three communities home: Hopkinton, New Hampshire, Kennebunk, Maine, and Fort Myers, Florida.



Pat and her husband spent many years serving the less fortunate in areas of Germany with Teen Missions International, Belize with Youth With A Mission, and Nigeria, Honduras and the Philippines with the Advent Christian denomination. Professionally, she was the office manager for her husband's dental practice as well as for the medical practice of Dr. Robert Scholl and served as the Development Director for The Root Cellar. She and her husband were instrumental in founding HealthEquip, a nonprofit devoted to providing developing countries with used medical and dental equipment, and most recently served the homeless as volunteers at Fort Myers Rescue Mission. Pat was well known and respected in all of these communities.



Mrs. I's life verse was Proverbs 3:5-6, "Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to Him and He will make your paths straight."



Pat Iriana was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A, Iriana, parents, George and Ellen Grace McGowen, and brother George, and is survived by her sons Joseph Jr. (Laura Lynn), David (Patty), and Thom (Sarah) Iriana, daughter Laura Iriana Zercher (Charles), ten grandchildren: Tiffany Iriana Hofscher (Ben), Amanda Eilers (Blake), Alexandra Johnson (Michael), Joseph A. Iriana III, Michael Iriana, Alayna Iriana, Mark Iriana, Andrew Iriana, Jacob Zercher, and Jordan Zercher and two great grandchildren: Saaidah and Theodore. Children by choice include Maryanne Boston, James Perkins, Lisa Davis, and Christine DeRaps.



The family wishes to extend their deep gratitude to ALL who have provided support, care, hugs, meals and most of all prayers through this time. A special thank you to Dr. Patrick Lanzetta, Denise, RN, Jennifer, CNA, and Nikki and the entire staff at Cornerstone VNA and Hospice for their exceptional and compassionate care.



A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m., on Saturday, May 18, 2019, with Rev. Paul Gant officiating at Sea Road Church, 140 Sea Road, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043.



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. Condolences may be left on Pat's Facebook page at



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



Fort Myers Rescue Mission



6900 Mission Lane



Fort Myers, FL 33916 or



The Root Cellar 2630



94 Washington Ave.



Portland, ME 04101







