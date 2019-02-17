Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Mayhew Ely. View Sign

POWNAL - Laura Mayhew Ely of Pownal left us Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. She was a wonderful sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend who lived passionately, spoke honestly, and loved abundantly, mostly through delicious homemade food.



Laura was born in Brunswick on March 31, 1951, the daughter of Joe and Jean Mayhew. She was a sister to Linda, Kathy, Louise, Michael, Brian, Joanne, and Ruth, who survive her and will miss her very much.



After graduating from Falmouth High School, Laura went to Marietta College where she earned a BA in psychology. It was here that she met her husband, Dwight Ely, and they began a life filled with adventures, family, love and optimism that they enjoyed for nearly a half a century.



Laura and Dwight went to graduate school together at



However, her real passion was caring for, and feeding her family and friends. Laura filled her home with love in many ways but prioritized a table full of friends, family, and home cooked food. Her grandchildren identify her as "tea party grandma" because of her tradition of hosting tea parties for them with her special treats.



She is survived by her husband, their three children, two wonderful daughters-in-law, and four grandchildren.



Her family wants to extend its thanks to the very professional and tender care Laura received from the staffs at New England Cancer Specialists, Maine Medical Center, Interventional Radiology, and Hospice of Southern Maine. All helped make it possible for Laura to enjoy her too little time in this world more fully.



Friends are invited to join in a Celebration of Life for Laura at the SMCC McKernan Center on Saturday, Feb. 23, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.







