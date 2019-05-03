Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura May Sanborn Glassock. View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 View Map Graveside service 1:00 PM Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Laura May Sanborn Glassock, 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on April 27, 2019, after a long and happy life.



She was born in Cumberland Center on May 26, 1928, a daughter of Walter and Marie Slaight Sanborn. She was a graduate of Westbrook High School in 1946. She was the first in her family to graduate high school.



After high school, she worked at the First National Store in Portland where she met Franklin R. Glassock. They married on July 4, 1953. He passed away in 2003.



She devoted her life to her family and many friends, enjoying her children, grandchildren and great- grandchildren. She loved to read and spent many happy hours with a book in her hand. She kept her family outfitted in wonderful knitwear, was a great seamstress, and was a truly excellent cook. She was a strong, competent person. She could refinish furniture, rewire a lamp or do carpentry. She also loved to garden. Her true pride was in her family. Many decisions were indeed answered by "ask Mom." She always enjoyed spending summer time at Sand Pond and visiting Sebago Lake for the day.



She was a good friend to all who knew her and had many lifelong friends. She was much loved and will be greatly missed.



She is survived by her five children, Joyce Glassock Haines and her husband Jonathan, Julia Glassock, Judith Glassock, Franklin W. Glassock and his wife, Lyn, and George Glassock; six grandchildren, Amanda Haines Koziura, Sarah Haines, Alex Haines, Christine Wyman, Jordan Glassock and Devan Glassock; and three great-grandchildren, Charles Koziura, Laura Wyman, and Matthew Wyman.



Family and friends are welcome to attend a time of visitation on Monday, May 6 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes, 199 Woodford St, Portland



A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 7, at 1 p.m. at Brooklawn Memorial Cemetery in Portland where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband.



You may offer your condolences or share your memories



We would like to thank Gosnell House for their support and care during her last hours.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to:



The Heart Fund







