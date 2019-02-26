Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SANFORD - Laura Elizabeth (Watkins) Toth ended her courageous 3 ½ year battle with cancer, peacefully on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



She was born August 27, 1968, in Durham, N.C. to Theresa (Gagne) and George N. Watkins. She attended Sanford Schools graduating in 1986 from Sanford High School.



In 1988 she started a 30+ year career at Sanford Institution for Savings where she was known as an exceptional performer with a great attitude and work ethic.



Laura loved life, family, camping, her children, friends and her career.



She is predeceased by her father George N. Watkins, who was waiting patiently for her to be by his side.



She is survived by her loving husband Brian W. Toth; mother, Theresa (Gagne) Watkins; daughter Taylor M. Worell, son Dustin R. Worell and his wife Lindsey; brother Chris M. Watkins and his wife Holly, brother Brian G. Watkins and his wife Rachel. She was a loving aunt to Braedyn and Thomas Watkins and Stella.



Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family on Friday, March 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carll-Heald & Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Thérèse Parish, Holy Family Church in Sanford. Burial will be in the spring at St. Ignatius Cemetery in Sanford.



Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale. Condolences can be expressed at



In lieu of flowers,



please donate to:



Colorectal Cancer Alliance at www.fightcolorectal



cancer.org



in Laura's name







