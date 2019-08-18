SOUTH PORTLAND - Laura A. Tyler, 96, of South Portland, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019. Laura was born on Feb. 21, 1923, in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, to Harry and Ila (Merrill) Salley. She graduated from Foxcroft Academy in 1942. She married Edward M. Tyler in 1945, and raised their two children in Portland.
Laura was a great cook, especially when it came to good old-fashioned meat and potatoes! She had a great sense of humor, a hearty laugh and a welcoming nature. She enjoyed sewing - making all of her children's clothes herself - as well as knitting, crocheting, and completing word search books by the boxful. She was an avid reader of mysteries and romance novels and an enthusiastic Patriots fan. Laura served as an officer in the American Legion Auxiliary, the D.A.V. Auxiliary, and the Rebekah's service organization.
Laura was predeceased by her parents, her husband, sisters Phyllis Brackett and Margaret Sheldon, brothers Amasa Salley and James Salley, nephew Robert Brackett, niece Diane Allen, brothers-in-law Charles Moen and William Farr and sister-in-law Elaine Salley.
She is survived by two children, daughter Betsey Ryan and Patrick of Dover-Foxcroft, and son Edward Tyler of South Portland; honorary grandson Jerry Neal of Portland; sisters Harriet Moen and Lois Farr of Dover-Foxcroft; brother John Salley of Corinna; many nieces and nephews. Also, special friends, Timothy and Lori Cram and children, David Cram-Stanley of South Portland, Tom Rich family of Pittsburgh, PA, and Kenneth Marston of Buxton.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be held privately at the Maine Veterans Cemetery, Civic Center Drive, Augusta.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Laura's name to Rebekah Nursing Training Scholarship, or .
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019