Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Wayne Clementz. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Larry Wayne Clementz, 72, died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was attended by his loving wife, Peggy, and friends and family at the Gosnell Hospice.



He was born in Peoria, Ill. and in his adult years worked at the Wallkill Printery, Wallkill, N.Y. as a telecom technician. He enjoyed helping people with the hope of a world free from war and its sufferings.



He last served as an elder in the South Portland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. His parents, now deceased, were Merle and Marty Clementz of East Peoria,Ill.



His surviving family includes his wife Peggy, his brothers and sisters, Ron Clementz and partner Suzie Koepple, Sherry and Craige Carlson, Diana and Bill Hobkirk, Bill and Karen Clementz; and many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed!



A memorial celebrating his life and his scriptural hope will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, 3 p.m. at the South Portland Kingdom Hall, 100 Strout St., South Portland.



To view Larry's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit,







SCARBOROUGH - Larry Wayne Clementz, 72, died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was attended by his loving wife, Peggy, and friends and family at the Gosnell Hospice.He was born in Peoria, Ill. and in his adult years worked at the Wallkill Printery, Wallkill, N.Y. as a telecom technician. He enjoyed helping people with the hope of a world free from war and its sufferings.He last served as an elder in the South Portland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. His parents, now deceased, were Merle and Marty Clementz of East Peoria,Ill.His surviving family includes his wife Peggy, his brothers and sisters, Ron Clementz and partner Suzie Koepple, Sherry and Craige Carlson, Diana and Bill Hobkirk, Bill and Karen Clementz; and many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed!A memorial celebrating his life and his scriptural hope will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, 3 p.m. at the South Portland Kingdom Hall, 100 Strout St., South Portland.To view Larry's guestbook or leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com Funeral Home Coastal Cremation Services

471 Deering Avenue

Portland , ME 04103

(207) 699-6171 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com