SCARBOROUGH - Larry Wayne Clementz, 72, died peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 12, 2019, at 6 p.m. after a long battle with Alzheimer's. He was attended by his loving wife, Peggy, and friends and family at the Gosnell Hospice.
He was born in Peoria, Ill. and in his adult years worked at the Wallkill Printery, Wallkill, N.Y. as a telecom technician. He enjoyed helping people with the hope of a world free from war and its sufferings.
He last served as an elder in the South Portland Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. His parents, now deceased, were Merle and Marty Clementz of East Peoria,Ill.
His surviving family includes his wife Peggy, his brothers and sisters, Ron Clementz and partner Suzie Koepple, Sherry and Craige Carlson, Diana and Bill Hobkirk, Bill and Karen Clementz; and many nephews and nieces. He will be greatly missed!
A memorial celebrating his life and his scriptural hope will be held Sunday, March 24, 2019, 3 p.m. at the South Portland Kingdom Hall, 100 Strout St., South Portland.
