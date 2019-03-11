WATERBORO - Larry D Rowles, 72, passed away on March 9, 2019, after a long illness.
|
Larry was born in Boothbay Harbor on August 22, 1946, to Ronald and Gloria Rowles. Larry grew up in Farmington, Maine, and graduated from Farmington High School. Larry went on to attend business school and eventually managed several retail stores including Stuarts Department Store, Walmart, and the Mill Store.
After retiring from retail management Larry spent several years caring for mentally handicapped adults with Ascentria Care Alliance. Larry enjoyed relaxing at home and spending time camping and ATV riding with his beloved family and friends. He was a member of the Free Baptist Church of East Waterboro.
Larry is predeceased by his parents Ronald and Gloria Rowles, and one son, Stephen Rowles. Larry is survived by his wife Sharon of Waterboro; sons Scott and his fiancé Heather of West Gardiner and Jason and his wife Nicole of Waterboro; his brother Darryl and his wife Michele of Brewer; and his four grandchildren, Cameron and Cassidy Rowles of West Gardiner, and Ryan and Elliana Rowles of Waterboro.
Visitation will be held on Thursday March 14, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m., followed by a 12 p.m. funeral service at the Free Baptist Church of East Waterboro, located at 213 Main St., East Waterboro, ME 04030. A burial service will be held at the Jay Hill Cemetery in Jay, in the spring.
Arrangements are with Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 11, 2019