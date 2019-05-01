|
SEBEC & PORTLAND - Kyle Fair, 37, passed away suddenly on April 29, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Kyle was born Feb. 10, 1982, in Dover-Foxcroft, to Marcia Taylor Fair and Kurt Fair. He was a graduate of Foxcroft Academy, class of 2000, and Clarkson University, class of 2004, with a degree in civil engineering. After completing his education, Kyle worked as an engineer in the Portland area and in 2015, established Fair Dermody Consulting Engineers with his longtime colleague, Tim Dermody.
Kyle was predeceased by grandparents, William Fair, Glenice Sampson, Charles Taylor and Evelyn Taylor; father, Kurt Fair; and uncles, Dean and Scott Fair.
Kyle is survived by his mother, Marcia Fair of Sebec; his brother, Kasey Fair and Kasey's wife, Amy, of Palmyra; nieces, Kinley and Klark; his partner, Blake Hayes of Portland; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.
Kyle's adventures took him climbing up mountains (by foot or bike), cruising across Casco Bay (though never getting his hair wet), swimming across Sebec Lake (with endless antics at camp), exploring New England's food and beverage scene (but "no fish"), soaking up the sun on Ogunquit Beach (and almost always winning at cribbage), and debating the day's issues (and winning that too).
When he wasn't climbing bridges, spiking volleyballs, or sweating at the gym, he was perfecting the art of thoughtful gift-giving, devoting time to friends and family, and becoming the best uncle ever.
Kyle's generous nature and compassion for others inspired him to support a number of philanthropic organizations, including volunteering at Camp Sunshine in Casco, Maine.
He was matched only for his stubbornness - and deep capacity to love - by his faithful (and also grey-haired) companion, Izzy the Weimaraner.
Friends may call at the Lary Funeral Home, Dover-Foxcroft on Saturday, May 4, from 1-3 p.m., followed by a graveside memorial service at the Dover Cemetery on Vaughn Street. Condolences and memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.
A celebration of Kyle's life will be held for family and friends at Grace, 15 Chestnut St., Portland, on Saturday, May 18, at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers,
donations can be made in Kyle's name to:
Camp Sunshine
35 Acadia Road
Casco, ME 04015
or online at
www.CampSunshine.org.
And if you ever make your way through the prairie, keep an eye out for Kyle helping his dad
fight the elephants.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 1, 2019
