PORTLAND - Kurt E. Felix, 77, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 in Portland. He was born in Chicago, Ill. on August 29, 1942 to the late Carl and Eleanor Johnson Felix.



He graduated from Schurz High School in Chicago in 1960. He joined the USCG shortly thereafter and was based on the USCG Cutter Cook Inlet in Portland during the 1960's.



He was a master electrician and was the Director of Plant and Engineering at the Osteopathic Hospital in Portland for 20+ years. He was a member of the Masons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and his farm animals. He loved his daughters and grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed his annual trips to Beaver Island Mich., when he was able to make the trip, to spend time with his family and especially sharing birthday celebrations with his brother Glen.



He was predeceased by wives M. Anita (Hartman) Felix and Lorraine E. (Black) Felix. He is survived by five daughters, Nancy E. Rodney and her husband Raymond of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Gayle A. Clausen and her husband Lawrence of Battleground, Ind., Brenda L Mancine and her husband Denis of Livermore, Maine, Aimee L Waterman and her husband Scott of Parsonsfield, Maine and Melissa St. Pierre and her husband Marc of Windham, Maine; two brothers, Glenallen Gustav Felixson and his wife Mary of Beaver Island, Mich. and Leif Felix of Bucksport, Maine; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



The family will have a private graveside service.







PORTLAND - Kurt E. Felix, 77, passed away on Sept. 27, 2019 in Portland. He was born in Chicago, Ill. on August 29, 1942 to the late Carl and Eleanor Johnson Felix.He graduated from Schurz High School in Chicago in 1960. He joined the USCG shortly thereafter and was based on the USCG Cutter Cook Inlet in Portland during the 1960's.He was a master electrician and was the Director of Plant and Engineering at the Osteopathic Hospital in Portland for 20+ years. He was a member of the Masons. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking and his farm animals. He loved his daughters and grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed his annual trips to Beaver Island Mich., when he was able to make the trip, to spend time with his family and especially sharing birthday celebrations with his brother Glen.He was predeceased by wives M. Anita (Hartman) Felix and Lorraine E. (Black) Felix. He is survived by five daughters, Nancy E. Rodney and her husband Raymond of Myrtle Beach, S.C., Gayle A. Clausen and her husband Lawrence of Battleground, Ind., Brenda L Mancine and her husband Denis of Livermore, Maine, Aimee L Waterman and her husband Scott of Parsonsfield, Maine and Melissa St. Pierre and her husband Marc of Windham, Maine; two brothers, Glenallen Gustav Felixson and his wife Mary of Beaver Island, Mich. and Leif Felix of Bucksport, Maine; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.The family will have a private graveside service. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019

