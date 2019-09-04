Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Our beautiful daughter, Kristen Marie Gould, 37, died Aug. 27, 2019, after a long, difficult battle with the horrible disease we call "addiction."



Kristen was born on Feb. 22, 1982, in Bangor, the daughter of Marianne (McNally) and George N. Gould Jr. Kristen was a "gem" from day one with big brown eyes, gorgeous olive skin, and cherry lips. The nurses could not get over her natural beauty.



Kristen attended Windham schools graduating in 2000. She was an excellent student, enjoyed cheerleading, and was very gifted in drawing and all the arts. She was always self-taught and enjoyed helping her little sisters with their homework and art projects.



Kristen was a loving caring person who always worked hard at her jobs. She had recently been making beautiful beaded bracelets, which many of us will cherish forever. She was hoping to start a small business selling her jewelry. Kristen loved her entire family and cherished all the vacations to Disneyworld with her parents and sisters. She especially loved her sisters!



Kristen was predeceased by her paternal grandfather, George N Gould Sr. She is survived by her mother and her loving husband, Marianne (McNally) and Walter Purda of Yarmouth, her father George N. Gould Jr. of Treasure Island, Fla., two younger sisters Jennafer Gould of Treasure Island, Fla. and Mallory Gould of South Portland, maternal grandparents Wendall and Christine McNally of Brewer, paternal grandmother Elinor Bucklin of Hampden; four uncles and one aunt, all very special and their loving spouses, and many dear cousins and friends. Kristen touched each one of us and will live in our hearts forever.



Services for Kristen will be private per her wishes but please leave your memories and condolences at



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "Crossroads for Women." Crossroads for Women is a women's addiction and behavioral health treatment facility emphasizing on helping women who have suffered extreme trauma in their lives. Kristen was fortunate enough to experience the love of "Crossroads."



If you have a family member suffering from addiction…we pray for you!



If you do not have a family member suffering from addiction…you are blessed!



Donations may be mailed in Kristen's memory to



Crossroads for Women



c/o Development



Department



71 US Route 1 Suite E



Scarborough ME 04074.



"Where every year a young lady in need of help may get the help she needs.







