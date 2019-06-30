Guest Book View Sign Obituary

GRAY - Kim Bickford born on July 5, 1984, passed away on June 18, 2019. Kim will sadly be missed by her daughter, Hadley, son, Brayden; her father, Bruce Bickford of North Yarmouth, her mother, Cheryl and stepfather, David Harris of Freeport; brother, Ryan Bickford and his wife, Mandalynn of Livermore; grandmother, Franka Bickford of East Wilton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She will also be missed by Edward Corcoran, of Gray, father of Hadley and Brayden. Kim will be forever remembered and missed by so many.



She was predeceased by her grandmother, Joan Taylor of Yarmouth and grandfather, Howard Bickford of East Wilton.



Brayden, 9, and Hadley, 6, were the love of her life and she would enjoy watching their faces light up whenever they got excited or saw something new for the first time. Kim also had a love of animals and going on day trips with the kids. Kim had a way of lighting up a room with her smile and blue eyes and she was always willing to help others in need. Kim grew up in Yarmouth and graduated from Yarmouth High School in 2003.



There will be a celebration of life for Kim at the Riverside Cemetery in Yarmouth at a later date.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Kim Bickford at the Center for Grieving Children







