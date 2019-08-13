SACO - Kevin J. Fogg, 58, of Saco, passed away peacefully while surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 5, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Kevin was born June 2, 1961 in Biddeford, the son of Donald and Nancy Minnihan Fogg. Kevin attended Thornton Academy and Biddeford school systems. He was employed for many years in the family business, D.A. Fogg & Sons Excavation. He also worked for other local excavation companies.
Kevin was a very kind, gentle, and caring person. He was always positive and never had a negative comment, even as he battled cancer. He loved the outdoors and was passionate about hiking and nature.
Kevin was predeceased by his parents. Survivors include his two brothers, Timothy Fogg of Saco and Jeffery Fogg of California; nieces; several cousins; and his loving companion, Conchita MacLean of Saco.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 16 at Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. Burial will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Arrangements by Cote Funeral Home, 87 James St., Saco.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 13, 2019