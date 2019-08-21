Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kerry F. Staples. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 13 Portland Road Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-8200 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 13 Portland Road Buxton , ME 04093 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Matthews Church 19 Dora Lane Limerick , ME View Map Obituary

HOLLIS/CARIBOU – Kerry F. Staples, 57, loving husband to Susan (Masse) Staples and father of daughter Olivia Staples, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 18, 2019 while at away at bear camp.



Kerry was born on August 3, 1962 in Caribou to Kermit Staples and the late Marlene (Theriault) Staples of Connor Township. He graduated from Caribou High School in 1981 and from Northern Maine Vocational Technical Institute in 1982 with an Autobody Degree. Shortly after graduating from Vocational School, Kerry worked for Modern Autobody in Caribou.



He married his high school sweetheart, Susan Masse, on April 12, 1983. Together in 1990 they decided to venture out to Tucson, Ariz. where they ran a division of Eagle Snacks and where they also gave birth to their beautiful daughter, Olivia Staples. In 1995 they decided to move back to their home state of Maine to the town of Hollis and where they have been ever since. While in Hollis, Kerry worked for a company called Frihophers where he did shelf management until 2004. It was in 2004 when he decided to take a challenge and become an entrepreneur and purchase a franchise of Alloy Wheel Repair. His Territory was in Southern and Central Maine.



In 2005 he was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease called Polymyoscitis. This disease eventually forced him into early retirement in mid 2016. To help him get through this change, he found an ideal place where he could volunteer his time at Hollis Buxton Rod and Gun Club. He helped to renovate the club and assisted in some memorable fundraising and sponsored events. It was here where Kerry could spend a little time doing some things, he loved along with making some lasting friendships.



Kerry was an outdoorsman and had a love for nature and a love for hunting. This was his passion where he could spend some quality time with his brothers, brothers-in-law, and friends. He greatly enjoyed his yearly adventures to the hunting camp. For Kerry, this was not only a sport and a time of relaxation, but it was a means to provide food every year for his family. Not a year went by without some sort of meat in the freezer! He was fortunate enough to have experienced some big game hunts, one of which was in 1988 with his brother-in-law Mark Masse, another in 2007 when he won the Moose Lottery and tagged a moose with his brothers Craig, Kevin, and Dean; and yet another in 2018 where he and his friend Charlie went Bear hunting in the Northern Maine Woods. Recently, Kerry and his wife Sue bought a camper and were blessed with some wonderful camping adventures together. They found a special "home away from home" at a place called Evan's Notch where they spent many weekends.



Kerry is survived by a team of people who cheered him on: his wife Susan Staples and only daughter Olivia Anne Staples; his father Kermit Staples of Connor TWP; brother Craig Staples and wife Annette of Caribou, nephew Kyle Staples and his wife Melissa, and niece Emily Staples; sister Denna Wilson and her husband James Wilson of Windham, nephews Jacob, Reed, and Hunter Wilson, niece Danielle Wilson and her son Noah; sister Robin Staples and her wife Lisa of Texas, niece Rebecca Staples, and nephew Jonathan Staples; brother Dean Staples and his wife Donna of Caribou, niece Madison Staples, and nephew Nickolas Staples; and godfather to Jacob Wilson of Casco and Lance Masse of Bangor. Kerry was predeceased by his mother Marlene (Theriault) Staples and brother Kevin Staples who had two children, nephew Cole Staples and niece Kayla Staples.



Kerry will forever be remembered for making memories wherever he went. He will forever be remembered for his smile and positive attitude. His loss will forever be felt in the hearts of his family and friends…but they will always know that Kerry took his very last breath of life doing something he loved…hunting for big game to put food on the table for his family.



Friends and relatives may call Friday August 23, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral home, 13 Portland Rd., Buxton ( Bar Mills) Maine 04093.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Church, 19 Dora Ln., Limerick, Maine 04048.



Private family burial at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made in



his memory to the:



Sportsman Alliance



of Maine



c/o the SAM Youth and Family Program



205 Church Hill Rd., Ste 1



Augusta, ME 04330



www.sportsmanallianceofmaine.org



207 623-4589







Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 21, 2019

