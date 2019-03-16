Obituary Guest Book View Sign









Kent graduated from Greeley High School and Babson College. He joined Stevens Insurance Agency in 1976 until he retired in 2008. He belonged to the Maine Insurance Agents Association and was affiliated with Dale Carnegie as an assistant instructor for several years.







He enjoyed belonging to the Maine Bowling Tournament League, working on his beloved farm and land "Elm Farms". He belonged to the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce and was a past president. Loved working on the Yarmouth Clam Festival as well as being a member of the Yarmouth Lions Club.







Kent and Jean loved traveling together, visited many countries, but Africa was his favorite, and living in Florida together.







There will be a private burial in the Spring.







Donations may be made in his memory to:







St. Jude Foundation







THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Kent E. Hilton Jr., passed away unexpectedly, on March 8, 2019, in Florida. He is now in the arms of his loving Lord and Savior. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Dec. 30, 1953. Lived and grew up most of his life in North Yarmouth, Maine. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Emma and Kent Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, his soulmate and other part of him as they were one, Flora Jean Bunker-Hilton. He is survived by one sister, Candace Smith ; three nephews, Rodney Ayotte, Kent Smith and Craig Smith; one niece, Jaime; and a very special greatniece, Madison; greatnephews, Eben, Mackinley and Beckett; and many cousins.Kent graduated from Greeley High School and Babson College. He joined Stevens Insurance Agency in 1976 until he retired in 2008. He belonged to the Maine Insurance Agents Association and was affiliated with Dale Carnegie as an assistant instructor for several years.He enjoyed belonging to the Maine Bowling Tournament League, working on his beloved farm and land "Elm Farms". He belonged to the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce and was a past president. Loved working on the Yarmouth Clam Festival as well as being a member of the Yarmouth Lions Club.Kent and Jean loved traveling together, visited many countries, but Africa was his favorite, and living in Florida together.There will be a private burial in the Spring.Donations may be made in his memory to:St. Jude Foundation Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

All Faith - Lady Lake

Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close