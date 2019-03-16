THE VILLAGES, Fla. - Kent E. Hilton Jr., passed away unexpectedly, on March 8, 2019, in Florida. He is now in the arms of his loving Lord and Savior. He was born in Portland, Maine, on Dec. 30, 1953. Lived and grew up most of his life in North Yarmouth, Maine. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Emma and Kent Sr. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, his soulmate and other part of him as they were one, Flora Jean Bunker-Hilton. He is survived by one sister, Candace Smith; three nephews, Rodney Ayotte, Kent Smith and Craig Smith; one niece, Jaime; and a very special greatniece, Madison; greatnephews, Eben, Mackinley and Beckett; and many cousins.
Kent graduated from Greeley High School and Babson College. He joined Stevens Insurance Agency in 1976 until he retired in 2008. He belonged to the Maine Insurance Agents Association and was affiliated with Dale Carnegie as an assistant instructor for several years.
He enjoyed belonging to the Maine Bowling Tournament League, working on his beloved farm and land "Elm Farms". He belonged to the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce and was a past president. Loved working on the Yarmouth Clam Festival as well as being a member of the Yarmouth Lions Club.
Kent and Jean loved traveling together, visited many countries, but Africa was his favorite, and living in Florida together.
There will be a private burial in the Spring.
Donations may be made in his memory to:
St. Jude Foundation
