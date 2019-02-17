Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. Overlock. View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Kenneth L. Overlock passed quietly on Feb. 7, 2019 at Scarborough Terrace while having his hand held by two extremely caring nurses, who serenaded him with "Dancing in the Sky" by Dani and Lizzy. Ken loved music and was always playing his cassettes. Ken was born in a log cabin in Winslow on Sept. 10, 1931. His parents were Eugene and Lovina Overlock and siblings were Aubert, Jean, Violet, Charles, Trudy, Lindsey, Danny and Neil.He graduated from Winslow High in 1950 as Class Valedictorian where he was the captain of the football, basketballand baseball teams. He then enlisted in the Navy. His ship was the U.S.S. Howard.He was based out of Norfolk, Va. from 1950-1954. Ken crossed the Arctic Circle six times. Spent summers on the Landing Ship Dock in Thule, Greenland and winters in the Caribbean training Marines on launching the landing craft. After the Navy he attended SMVTI community college and graduated with a degree in heating and air conditioning. He worked at Harris Oil, Mechanical Services, MaineBoiler and the South Portland School Department. He retired in 1997 at the age of 71.Ken was an excellent self-taught carpenter. He was always building or fixing things for family and friends. He was a passionate and generous man who loved to dance, socialize and support those in need. He closely followed all Boston sports teams and was very happy to see the New England Patriots win the super bowl before he passed. Ken's sharp sense of humor was a big contributor to his longevity.He was predeceased by his former wife, Theresa Lapointe in February 2018; and granddaughter, Deanna (Stevens) Martin in March 2018. He is survived by his four daughters and sons-in-law, Jennifer and Carl Roediger, Lauren Overlock and Dennis Pauley, Lisa and Kerry Stevens and Pamela Overlock and Dave Cannell. Living loved ones also include his three grandchildren, Heather Tremblay and Joshua and Sophie Overlock-Pauley; and his two great grandchildren Benjamin and Lily Tremblay. He is also survived by his sister Trudy and brother Neil. Also surviving is his close and dear friend Natalie Fox. She was so very supportive of him, his last 25 years.Services will be held at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham on April 13 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at Spire 29 after the completion of services. To express condolences or to participate in Ken's online tribute please visit







