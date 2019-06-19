Kenneth L. Harriman Sr.

SANFORD - Kenneth L. Harriman Sr., 95, of Berwick, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Newton Center in Sanford.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, June 20, at the Evergreen Cemetery located on Cemetery Road in Berwick.

Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.

To read a full obituary or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 19, 2019
