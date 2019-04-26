Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home 199 Woodford Street Portland , ME 04103 (207)-775-3763 Obituary

PORTLAND - Kenneth D. Smith II passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.He was born in Portsmouth, Va., the son of Kenneth and Gertrude Smith, and lived in North Carolina, California, and Hawaii before the family returned to Portland, Maine. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School and SMVTI where he studied Culinary Arts.For many years he was a chef at the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine where he met his wife, Bonnie L. Cash. Kenny became a tractor trailer driver and in over 30 years he drove more than 2 million accident free miles for Emery Waterhouse Co. He was recognized as Maine Truck Driver of the year twice and often referred to the cab of his truck as his office that cornered. Upon his retirement in 2014 he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting and fishing, traveling, and on his boat cruising Long Lake.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie L. Smith; his daughter Michelle Beyer and son-in-law Jay of Enfield, Conn., daughter Lacey Smith of Portland, son Jeff Smith and daughter-in-law Amy of Biddeford; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Beverly Bailey, brother Garry Smith and sister-in-law Jane Smith, all of Portland. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, beloved cousins, and a large circle of friends. The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday April 27, at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Porltand. You may share your memories or condolences online at



Donations in Kenny's memory may be made to: Lemonade for Kids PO Box 1275 Standish, ME 04084







PORTLAND - Kenneth D. Smith II passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by his family.He was born in Portsmouth, Va., the son of Kenneth and Gertrude Smith, and lived in North Carolina, California, and Hawaii before the family returned to Portland, Maine. He attended Portland schools and graduated from Deering High School and SMVTI where he studied Culinary Arts.For many years he was a chef at the Osteopathic Hospital of Maine where he met his wife, Bonnie L. Cash. Kenny became a tractor trailer driver and in over 30 years he drove more than 2 million accident free miles for Emery Waterhouse Co. He was recognized as Maine Truck Driver of the year twice and often referred to the cab of his truck as his office that cornered. Upon his retirement in 2014 he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting and fishing, traveling, and on his boat cruising Long Lake.He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Bonnie L. Smith; his daughter Michelle Beyer and son-in-law Jay of Enfield, Conn., daughter Lacey Smith of Portland, son Jeff Smith and daughter-in-law Amy of Biddeford; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his sister, Beverly Bailey, brother Garry Smith and sister-in-law Jane Smith, all of Portland. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, beloved cousins, and a large circle of friends. The family invites you to a time of visitation on Friday April 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Portland. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday April 27, at 11 a.m. at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St, Porltand. You may share your memories or condolences online at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com Donations in Kenny's memory may be made to: Lemonade for Kids PO Box 1275 Standish, ME 04084 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close