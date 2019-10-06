Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM Spring Meadows Golf Club Gray , ME View Map Send Flowers Obituary

NEW GLOUCESTER - With great sorrow, the family of Kenneth Allen White announces his peaceful passing, at his home, surrounded by loved ones on Sept. 30, 2019.Ken was a lover of auto racing, home improvement projects, antique car shows, old westerns, murder mysteries, family gatherings, and collecting baseball caps.Ken was born on Oct. 20, 1943 to Donald A. White and Winifred I. Cousins in Portland. Ken was lucky to have had second care-givers in Leslie and Hazel (Emery) Meserve, who he considered second parents.Ken met his devoted wife, Annette Bragdon, through mutual friends. They married on March 13, 1976 at the New Gloucester Congregational Church. During his father's career with Lane Construction, Ken relocated frequently attending 26 different schools, including three in his senior year. He graduated in 1961 from Greely High School in Cumberland with his cousin Patty Stack, future sister-n-law Sandra Brown and close friend Ron Copp Sr.In 1962 Ken joined the Air Force, and served four years honorably. He was stationed in Colorado, Hawaii and Japan.After discharge Ken worked summers at Lane Construction with his family, and at Hews Body Shop during winters. In 1969 he began a 30 year career at GTE Sylvania in Windham, transferring to Exeter, N.H. in 1978. Ken took early retirement from Sylvania at 55. He continued his career as plant manager for another five years with Sintec Keramik.In 2003 Ken and his wife sold their home in New Hampshire and traveled the country for three years in their motor-home, before returning to their beloved state of Maine.Even after retiring for a second time, Ken stayed busy delivering flowers for the Lady Slipper Flower Shop and as a handy man for The Barn On 26 Antiques. Ken continued to work until his cancer diagnosis in 2015.Ken was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Winifred White, his second parents Hazel and Leslie Meserve, his in-laws Fred and Donna Bragdon; brothers-in-law Micheal Pirtz and William Wilson; and a niece Carol White. Ken is survived by his wife Annette; his daughter Kimberly White and her sons Thomas Welch III and long time girlfriend Mei Chi Yee, Jayson Milyaro, and Dominik Milyaro; his daughter Kristen Woerner and husband William, with children Eric and Elleanor; his brother Donald Jr. and wife Sandra White of Fultonville, N.Y., sister Barbara Pirtz of Newton Falls, Ohio, sister in-law Jean and husband John Jones of Clinton, brother in-law Fred Jr. and wife Sara Bragdon of Wiscasset; along with several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces. He is also survived by many wonderful friends including Randy and Melissa Suit of Gray.Special thanks go to Dr. Na Lou, and her staff at St. Mary's Oncology who became part of our family, and made the journey bearable. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday Oct. 20, Ken's 76th birthday, at Spring Meadows Golf Club in Gray from 1 - 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers,donations may be made in his name to thecompassionate staff of:Androscoggin HomeHealth and Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240







