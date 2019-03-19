Obituary Guest Book View Sign

NORTH BERWICK - Kendall E. Reed, 74, a resident of North Berwick and longtime local banker, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Hyder Hospice House in Dover, N.H. following a brief period of failing health.Ken was born on Dec. 19, 1944, in Biddeford, the son of Philip Everett and Iona Luella Worcester Reed, and is a graduate of Deering High School in Portland. He furthered his education by attending the former Northeastern Business School in Portland.In 1967, he joined Casco Bank in Portland, beginning a lifelong career in banking. While working there, he met his future wife, Anne Francoeur. With a large merger in 1989, Ken transferred to Bank of Boston's Boston office, where he managed the marketing for all New England branches of the bank. After briefly leaving banking in 1994, he joined Kennebunk Savings Bank in 1995, serving as Vice President for retail banking. He then becoming President of Kennebunk Savings Bank in 2005 until his retirement in 2008. Ken believed that a passion for hard work, a positive can do attitude and the proper focus will result in success.He and Anne had a wonderful marriage spanning 49 years that was full of love, joy and the usual occasional bumps in the road that strengthen a marriage. Ken was a good family man. He was very proud of his two children, David and Kelly. He enjoyed spending time with his four grandchildren, son-in-law and daughter-in-law. The woods called him during hunting season, to fish the streams and rivers in the spring and skiing in the winter. He enjoyed mowing his lawn, tending to his gardens and watching the Patriots. He appreciated the many friendships he made during his career and always looked forward to his quarterly luncheons with his Casco Bank buddies. Any opportunity to spend time with his grandchildren was cherished by Ken.Survivors include his wife Anne I. Reed of North Berwick; a son David P Reed and his wife Coreen of Pelham, N.H., a daughter Kelly Anne Estes and her husband Jeffrey of Hollis; a sister Gayle Wescott of Windham; four grandchildren Alida Marie Reed, Annalise Morgan Reed, Avery Joseph Reed and Luca Phelan Estes; and several nieces and nephews.



An hour visitation at 10 a.m. followed by a 11 a.m. funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, March 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Church 150 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820.



To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ken's Book of Memories page at







Funeral Home Bibber Memorial Chapel

