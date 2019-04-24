|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
BIDDEFORD - Keith W. Curit, 63, of Biddeford, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. He was born on March 26, 1956, in Biddeford, to William and Stella (Guillette) Curit. A remarkable man who lived a full and resilient life with cerebral palsy, Keith graduated from Biddeford Adult Education in 1982. Beloved by his friends and caregivers, he was known for his joyful spirit and for being "handi-capable" rather than handicapped.
Keith enjoyed reading, followed all Boston sports teams, and was an avid fan of Biddeford Tiger athletics. He was adept with his computer, founded the business KC Enterprises, and received weekly communion with his neighbors. Family was of paramount importance in his life; he had a special relationship with his siblings and his mother, Stella Curit, who passed last year.
He is survived by three sisters, Diana Pinard (and husband, Albert) of Biddeford; Linda Littlefield (and husband, Christopher) of Cumberland; Cynthia Berube (and wife, Annette Beaulieu) of Biddeford; and one brother, Brian Curit (and wife, Karen) of Biddeford; nieces and nephews, Christopher and Kathleen Pinard, Rebecca Littlefield, and Maria and Joseph Curit; great-nieces and nephews, Kierra, Trista, and Bryce Berube.
The family extends a special thank you to Dan Belanger, who was like a brother to Keith, and whose care of Keith allowed him to stay healthy and enjoy his life, and to Support Solutions whose care allowed Keith to live independently at home.
Visiting Hours will 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday, April 29, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:
Waterhouse Field
Biddeford School Department Development Office
18 Maplewood Ave.
Biddeford, ME 04005
or, Pine Tree Camp
114 Pine Tree Camp Road
Rome, ME 04963
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019
