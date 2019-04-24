Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith W. Curit. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph's Church Biddeford , ME View Map Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Keith W. Curit, 63, of Biddeford, died Sunday, April 21, 2019, at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford. He was born on March 26, 1956, in Biddeford, to William and Stella (Guillette) Curit. A remarkable man who lived a full and resilient life with cerebral palsy, Keith graduated from Biddeford Adult Education in 1982. Beloved by his friends and caregivers, he was known for his joyful spirit and for being "handi-capable" rather than handicapped.



Keith enjoyed reading, followed all Boston sports teams, and was an avid fan of Biddeford Tiger athletics. He was adept with his computer, founded the business KC Enterprises, and received weekly communion with his neighbors. Family was of paramount importance in his life; he had a special relationship with his siblings and his mother, Stella Curit, who passed last year.



He is survived by three sisters, Diana Pinard (and husband, Albert) of Biddeford; Linda Littlefield (and husband, Christopher) of Cumberland; Cynthia Berube (and wife, Annette Beaulieu) of Biddeford; and one brother, Brian Curit (and wife, Karen) of Biddeford; nieces and nephews, Christopher and Kathleen Pinard, Rebecca Littlefield, and Maria and Joseph Curit; great-nieces and nephews, Kierra, Trista, and Bryce Berube.



The family extends a special thank you to Dan Belanger, who was like a brother to Keith, and whose care of Keith allowed him to stay healthy and enjoy his life, and to Support Solutions whose care allowed Keith to live independently at home.



Visiting Hours will 2-5 p.m., on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm St., Biddeford, Maine, 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., on Monday, April 29, at St. Joseph's Church in Biddeford, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to:



Waterhouse Field



Biddeford School Department Development Office



18 Maplewood Ave.



Biddeford, ME 04005



or, Pine Tree Camp



114 Pine Tree Camp Road



Rome, ME 04963







