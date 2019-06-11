GEORGETOWN - Keith S. Longbottom, 48, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown, Maine.
A Viking funeral will follow at the Five Island dock at 12 p.m., noon.
Family and friends will then meet at Robinhood Free Meeting House for a celebration of Keith's Life at 1 p.m.
A full obituary and condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: DanaFarber.JimmyFund.org/goto/TeamWolverine.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 11, 2019