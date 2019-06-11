Keith S. Longbottom (1971 - 2019)
Service Information
Daigle Funeral Home
819 High St
Bath, ME
04530
(207)-443-3061
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Mountainside Cemetery
Georgetown, ME
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Five Island dock
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Robinhood Free Meeting House
Obituary

GEORGETOWN - Keith S. Longbottom, 48, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown, Maine.

A Viking funeral will follow at the Five Island dock at 12 p.m., noon.

Family and friends will then meet at Robinhood Free Meeting House for a celebration of Keith's Life at 1 p.m.

A full obituary and condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: DanaFarber.JimmyFund.org/goto/TeamWolverine.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 11, 2019
