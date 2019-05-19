Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM old Sebago City Hall Send Flowers Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Keith Richard McIsaac, 38, of South Portland, originally of Sebago, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, of heart complications at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on May 13, 1980, to the late VIcki McIsaac and Steve Labrecque.Keith was a Lake Region High School football star from '94-'98 when he graduated and was awarded outstanding Line Backer. He went on to work with his hands and excelled in all the work he did. He worked with granite for 17 years at Paul G. White, Blue Rock Industries, and Stone Creations.Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and friends doing any outdoor activities and adventures whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, hiking or trail biking.Keith was predeceased by his mother, Vicki McIsaac. He is survived by his dad, Steve LaBrecque and girlfriend, Robin Black; two daughters, Allaura McIsaac and Kyla McIsaac, two stepchildren, Lexi (Danny) Kenney and Josiah Kenney and their mom Shelly Cragin; and cousin Ashley Forester and her family, and many many friends and family.There will be a celebration of life ceremony on May 25, 2019, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the old Sebago City Hall opened to all who would like to attend and pay their respects to Keith and family.







SOUTH PORTLAND - Keith Richard McIsaac, 38, of South Portland, originally of Sebago, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, of heart complications at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on May 13, 1980, to the late VIcki McIsaac and Steve Labrecque.Keith was a Lake Region High School football star from '94-'98 when he graduated and was awarded outstanding Line Backer. He went on to work with his hands and excelled in all the work he did. He worked with granite for 17 years at Paul G. White, Blue Rock Industries, and Stone Creations.Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and friends doing any outdoor activities and adventures whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, hiking or trail biking.Keith was predeceased by his mother, Vicki McIsaac. He is survived by his dad, Steve LaBrecque and girlfriend, Robin Black; two daughters, Allaura McIsaac and Kyla McIsaac, two stepchildren, Lexi (Danny) Kenney and Josiah Kenney and their mom Shelly Cragin; and cousin Ashley Forester and her family, and many many friends and family.There will be a celebration of life ceremony on May 25, 2019, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the old Sebago City Hall opened to all who would like to attend and pay their respects to Keith and family. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com