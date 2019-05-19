SOUTH PORTLAND - Keith Richard McIsaac, 38, of South Portland, originally of Sebago, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, of heart complications at Maine Medical Center in Portland. He was born on May 13, 1980, to the late VIcki McIsaac and Steve Labrecque.Keith was a Lake Region High School football star from '94-'98 when he graduated and was awarded outstanding Line Backer. He went on to work with his hands and excelled in all the work he did. He worked with granite for 17 years at Paul G. White, Blue Rock Industries, and Stone Creations.Keith enjoyed spending time with his family and friends doing any outdoor activities and adventures whether it was camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, hiking or trail biking.Keith was predeceased by his mother, Vicki McIsaac. He is survived by his dad, Steve LaBrecque and girlfriend, Robin Black; two daughters, Allaura McIsaac and Kyla McIsaac, two stepchildren, Lexi (Danny) Kenney and Josiah Kenney and their mom Shelly Cragin; and cousin Ashley Forester and her family, and many many friends and family.There will be a celebration of life ceremony on May 25, 2019, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the old Sebago City Hall opened to all who would like to attend and pay their respects to Keith and family.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 19, 2019