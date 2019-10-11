GEORGETOWN - Keith E. Burgess, 79, of Oak Road, died Oct. 5, 2019. He was born in Sanford on August 15, 1940 to Donald Clark Burgess and Helen (Roberts) Burgess.
He graduated from Wells High School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a bachelor's degree in Naval Architecture & Mechanical Engineering. Keith enjoyed boat design, boat building, and all things maritime.
In September 1963, he married Marjorie L. Butler and they resided in many places before returning to Maine in 1982 and finally settling in Georgetown in 2010. Beginning in the early 2000's, he owned and operated Maine Composites, Inc. and U.S. Windblade.
Keith was predeceased by his older brother Merle Burgess. He is survived by his younger brother Melvin Burgess of Naples, his wife Marjorie of Georgetown; his two children, Erik Burgess and Sarah Burgess-Herbert; and four grandchildren ranging in age from 5 to 20. He will be missed by family and friends who appreciated his humor and wit.
There will be no services.
Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions may be made to the:
Maine Maritime Museum
https://www.mainemaritimemuseum.org/donate
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 11, 2019