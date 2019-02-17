Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SACO - Kaye Esther (Abbott) Boothby passed away on Feb. 14, 2019 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco with her family by her side. She endured a long and courageous journey with Alzheimer's, continuing with smiles and enjoyment of music to the end.Kaye was born the youngest of three daughters to Frank and Esther (Brock) Abbott on July 16, 1946. She had a wonderful childhood growing up with her sisters and cousins in Waterboro. Kaye was a 1964 graduate of Sanford High School and a 1968 graduate of Gorham State Teachers College. She was a teacher, a banker, and an office manager throughout her career years.Kaye's hobbies included doing taxes and helping others! She loved laughing, smiling and simply enjoying the moment. A hot fudge sundae, the hot summer sun and patting a pet brought her much joy. She was a helper and an all-around kind person.Kaye is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Bob Boothby, of Kennebunk, who took amazing care of her for her entire journey. She is also survived by her daughter Lynn Boothby and her husband Chris Darling; a very special grandson, Jack Darling (who gave her the name Gaga); all of Oakland; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ruth and David MacGregor of West Paris and Joan and Ronald Willard of Springfield, Va.; a beloved niece and six nephews and their families; her wonderful cousins and her very special friends.There will be a private celebration of life in the summer, which was Kaye's favorite time of year.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Kaye's Book of Memories page at www.bibberfuneral.com . Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk. The family would like to thank the staff of Seal Rock Healthcare and Beacon Hospice for the extraordinary and loving care that Kaye received.In lieu of flowers,donations may be made to: Beacon Hospice42 Brickyard CourtYork, ME 03909, orSeal Rock Healthcare88 Harbor DriveSaco, ME 04072 Funeral Home Bibber Memorial Chapel

