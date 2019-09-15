Guest Book View Sign Service Information Dolan Funeral Home 460 Granite Avenue East Milton , MA 02186 (617)-698-6264 Viewing 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Dolan Funeral Home 460 Granite Avenue East Milton , MA 02186 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM St. Agatha's Church 432 Adams St. Milton , ME View Map Obituary

MILFORD, Mass. - Katie (Higgins) Costello died after complications from a kidney transplant on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 surrounded by her daughter Colleen, and her sister and brother-in -law Michelle and Bill Spear at Tulane Medical Ctr in New Orleans.



Katie was raised in a loving Catholic home in Cumberland, Maine with her parents Gene and Claudie Higgins and her siblings Tim, Michelle and Maureen. In high school Katie was named Outstanding Catholic Youth for her work in the Diocese of Portland's Catholic Youth Organization.



Katie was diagnosed with Goodpasture syndrome (rare kidney and lung disease) and left Fisher Jr. College after her sophomore year. With resilience and faith, Katie recovered from her disease and moved to Boston where she met the love of her life, Michael Costello. Her kidney function deteriorated and she received a kidney transplant from her brother, Tim, in 1990.



Katie and Michael shared 16 wonderful years together during which they welcomed Colleen Rose Costello, the apple of their eye. Michael died suddenly of a massive coronary two years later. Katie again called upon her faith and God's plan as she dealt with this tragic loss.



Katie worked in the hospitality industry. She was employed by Sheraton/Starwood Hotels and Resorts for 20 years, as well as Boston Park Plaza, Erikson Living and Linden Ponds Retirement Community. Katie served as Secretary of the and was named Outstanding Kidney Volunteer. She was passionate about providing for others the same opportunities that she had received. Her faith was of utmost important to her and she called on God often. She served as Eucharistic Minister at St. Agatha's Church in Milton as well as a Confirmation teacher while Colleen participated in the program.



We fondly remember amazing Thanksgiving feasts, Katie's incredible spreads and love of cooking. Katie had a huge heart and loved to give, usually revolving around the joy of sharing food. Katie was a devoted mom to Colleen, family director for family gatherings and vacations, and a deeply faithful servant of God. Her legacy will consist of her resilience and perseverance to stay the course and trust in God's plan.



In a special way Katie would like to thank her sister, her best friend, Michelle, and her husband Bill who looked after her this past year, Barbara Hallak for participating in the Kidney Share Program, her Mom and Dad and the rest of her family and friends who always stepped up when she was in crisis. Additionally, Katie would like to thank Dr. Ted Steinman – physician and friend – and her friend Joan Ferraro.



Katie leaves behind her beloved daughter, Colleen; her parents Gene and Claudie Higgins; her brother Tim Higgins and wife Maureen and their children Maeghan, Garrett and Maeve; her sister Michelle Spear and husband Bill and their children Carmen and Cole; her sister Maureen Higgins and son Josh; and Donna Costello Gendreau and family.



The public is welcome to join the family for a viewing at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, on Sunday, Sept. 22, from 2-6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Agatha's Church, 432 Adams St., Milton, Mass., on Monday at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Milton Cemetery. ALL are welcome to join the family for a reception immediately following the burial.



