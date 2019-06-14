BRUNSWICK - Kathy Ann - Elizabeth Haycock, 26, of Brunswick passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in an automobile accident. Born Oct. 25, 1992, she was the youngest daughter of Theresa and Walter Haycock.She graduated from Brunswick High School in 2011. In 2013, Kathy and her childhood companion and partner in crime, David Dannatt, welcomed their beautiful boy, Jayden, into everyone's lives.Kathy was passionate about everything she did in life to a fault. She felt everything deeply and did not hold back. She was super energetic and wild to say the least. The most important thing in her life was her son. She adored her friends and family and was fiercely defensive of them. She often found expression through music when words would not suffice and bonded strongly with animals which she frequently introduced to her son. She took immense pride in being the "fun aunt" to all of her nieces and nephews and demonstrated to them how to find humor in all aspects of life. If Kathy was anything, she was memorable. The impact she made on every life she touched will never be forgotten. Through her passing she has created an unfillable void in those closest to her. She will be mourned and survived by her son, Jayden; parents, Walter and Theresa; brothers, John, Josh, Justin, Ryan, and Kevin; sisters, Theresa, Ailyn, and Amber; her niece, Tianna; nephews, Justin, Jasper, Ryan, Ry-Guy, Dylan, and Joshie; aunts, Cheryl, Louise and Barbara; uncles, Melvin, and Ed; multiple cousins and extended family; and best friend Alicia.A service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a burial at Brooklawn in Portland for family and friends to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 14, 2019