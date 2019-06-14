Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Kathy Ann - Elizabeth Haycock, 26, of Brunswick passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in an automobile accident. Born Oct. 25, 1992, she was the youngest daughter of Theresa and Walter Haycock.She graduated from Brunswick High School in 2011. In 2013, Kathy and her childhood companion and partner in crime, David Dannatt, welcomed their beautiful boy, Jayden, into everyone's lives.Kathy was passionate about everything she did in life to a fault. She felt everything deeply and did not hold back. She was super energetic and wild to say the least. The most important thing in her life was her son. She adored her friends and family and was fiercely defensive of them. She often found expression through music when words would not suffice and bonded strongly with animals which she frequently introduced to her son. She took immense pride in being the "fun aunt" to all of her nieces and nephews and demonstrated to them how to find humor in all aspects of life. If Kathy was anything, she was memorable. The impact she made on every life she touched will never be forgotten. Through her passing she has created an unfillable void in those closest to her. She will be mourned and survived by her son, Jayden; parents, Walter and Theresa; brothers, John, Josh, Justin, Ryan, and Kevin; sisters, Theresa, Ailyn, and Amber; her niece, Tianna; nephews, Justin, Jasper, Ryan, Ry-Guy, Dylan, and Joshie; aunts, Cheryl, Louise and Barbara; uncles, Melvin, and Ed; multiple cousins and extended family; and best friend Alicia.A service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a burial at Brooklawn in Portland for family and friends to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.







BRUNSWICK - Kathy Ann - Elizabeth Haycock, 26, of Brunswick passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, in an automobile accident. Born Oct. 25, 1992, she was the youngest daughter of Theresa and Walter Haycock.She graduated from Brunswick High School in 2011. In 2013, Kathy and her childhood companion and partner in crime, David Dannatt, welcomed their beautiful boy, Jayden, into everyone's lives.Kathy was passionate about everything she did in life to a fault. She felt everything deeply and did not hold back. She was super energetic and wild to say the least. The most important thing in her life was her son. She adored her friends and family and was fiercely defensive of them. She often found expression through music when words would not suffice and bonded strongly with animals which she frequently introduced to her son. She took immense pride in being the "fun aunt" to all of her nieces and nephews and demonstrated to them how to find humor in all aspects of life. If Kathy was anything, she was memorable. The impact she made on every life she touched will never be forgotten. Through her passing she has created an unfillable void in those closest to her. She will be mourned and survived by her son, Jayden; parents, Walter and Theresa; brothers, John, Josh, Justin, Ryan, and Kevin; sisters, Theresa, Ailyn, and Amber; her niece, Tianna; nephews, Justin, Jasper, Ryan, Ry-Guy, Dylan, and Joshie; aunts, Cheryl, Louise and Barbara; uncles, Melvin, and Ed; multiple cousins and extended family; and best friend Alicia.A service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland, followed by a burial at Brooklawn in Portland for family and friends to attend. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com