Kathryn Mullen (Thibodeau) Cripps

Obituary
Guest Book
  •  
    - maryanne weeman
  • "My deepest condolences to Katie's family & friends. She was..."
    - Gina Powell

SOUTH PORTLAND - Kathryn Mullen (Thibodeau) Cripps, 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her South Portland home, with family by her side following a long battle with cancer.Kathryn is survived by her mother, Merleen Thibodeau of Westbrook; son, Derek Mullen and fiancé, Nici Cobb, of South Portland; brother, Kenny Thibodeau of Limington; sister, Judi Leen and husband, Bill, of Westbrook; sister, Deborah Thibodeau and husband, Vance, of Scarborough; and brother, Scott Thibodeau and wife, Barbie, of Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her father, George Kenneth Thibodeau; and her husband, Terry Cripps.Kathryn was born on Jan. 22, 1958, in Bangor, Maine. She graduated Old Town High School in 1976. Kathryn was also a certified Usui Reiki master.After moving from Old Town to Portland in 1982, Kathryn began her career as a bartender/waitress. Over the years she worked at establishments such as the Old Port Tavern, the Elks Club, and the Brea Lu Café.Kathryn was a kind soul with a loving heart who was adored by all who were lucky enough to meet her. She had a passion for writing, reading, and God. Kathryn was a member of the Casco Bay Church of Christ and enjoyed attending regular services with her church family.A Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place Saturday April 20, from 12-3 p.m., at the Elks Club on Congress Street in Portland. All are welcome to attend.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations can be made in honor of:Kathryn Mullen Cripps at any Bangor Savings Bank location. Simply reference memorial account for Kathryn Mullen Crippsand last four digits of the account (3242).

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019
bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com