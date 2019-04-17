SOUTH PORTLAND - Kathryn Mullen (Thibodeau) Cripps, 61, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her South Portland home, with family by her side following a long battle with cancer.Kathryn is survived by her mother, Merleen Thibodeau of Westbrook; son, Derek Mullen and fiancé, Nici Cobb, of South Portland; brother, Kenny Thibodeau of Limington; sister, Judi Leen and husband, Bill, of Westbrook; sister, Deborah Thibodeau and husband, Vance, of Scarborough; and brother, Scott Thibodeau and wife, Barbie, of Westbrook. She was preceded in death by her father, George Kenneth Thibodeau; and her husband, Terry Cripps.Kathryn was born on Jan. 22, 1958, in Bangor, Maine. She graduated Old Town High School in 1976. Kathryn was also a certified Usui Reiki master.After moving from Old Town to Portland in 1982, Kathryn began her career as a bartender/waitress. Over the years she worked at establishments such as the Old Port Tavern, the Elks Club, and the Brea Lu Café.Kathryn was a kind soul with a loving heart who was adored by all who were lucky enough to meet her. She had a passion for writing, reading, and God. Kathryn was a member of the Casco Bay Church of Christ and enjoyed attending regular services with her church family.A Celebration of Life is scheduled to take place Saturday April 20, from 12-3 p.m., at the Elks Club on Congress Street in Portland. All are welcome to attend.In lieu of flowers,memorial donations can be made in honor of:Kathryn Mullen Cripps at any Bangor Savings Bank location. Simply reference memorial account for Kathryn Mullen Crippsand last four digits of the account (3242).
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 17, 2019