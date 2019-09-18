PORTLAND - Kathryn E. Luke, 89, longtime resident of Virginia Street in Portland, passed away on Sept. 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Bethel, a daughter of Edwin B. and Florence M. (Eastman) Perham.
In 1948, she married James A. Luke while he was in the Marine Corp. They later moved to Portland and began raising their family.
She was a devout member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Portland for 65 years.
She was predeceased by her husband in 2000, a sister, Betty Bolander and a brother, Bert Perham. She is survived by her children, Lynn Ivey of Augusta, James Luke of Baldwin, Mark Luke of Pensacola, Fla. and Elizabeth Penney of Bath. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visiting hours will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Jones Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St. Portland. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 678 Washington Ave. Portland. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 18, 2019