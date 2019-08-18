WINDHAM - Kathryn Black, born Nov. 26, 1970, in Portland, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening as she was surrounded by her loved ones.
She was a hard worker, loyal friend and generous caregiver.
Her proudest accomplishment is the life she built with her husband, Donnie and their three sons, Shawn, Donovan and Scott.
Her memory will also be kept alive by her father, mother-in-law, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and many more family and friends.
As her mother's passing preceded her, we know she will not be alone in her next journey.
Condolences may be left at www.hallfuneralhome.net
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 18, 2019