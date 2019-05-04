NAPLES - Kathleen Patricia Adams passed away peacefully on May 1, 2019, at her home in Naples, Maine, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Winthrop, Mass., to predeceased William E. O'Brien and Florence N. O'Brien. Kathleen retired from Nichols Portland in 2016. After retirement she enjoyed the comfort of her home and family. She also enjoyed her farm animals and of course her fur babies, Tony, Pink, and predeceased, Pierre. She was a devoted member of the Windham Baptist Church.
Kathleen leaves behind her loving husband of 35 years, Ronald J. Adams of Naples: her sister, Deborah Gagnon of Gray; her brother, Wayne O'Brien of Windham; her daughter, Candice Hogan and her husband, Ralph Hogan, of Northborough, Mass.; her daughter, Sherry-Kathleen Nelson and her husband, James Nelson, of Windham; her son, Michael Martin and his wife, Jessa Martin, of Tucson, Ariz.; her son, Thomas Hale of northern Maine; grandchildren, Kyla, Ralph III, and John, all of Massachusetts; Jordan Nelson of South Carolina, and Aisha Nelson of Maine. She leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family. Her brother, William O'Brien of Berlin, N.H., and her sister Florence Case of Norton, Vt., have predeceased her.
A celebration of life ceremony with a reception to follow is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Windham Baptist Church, 973 River Road, Windham. Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net.
At Kathleen's request in lieu of flowers please make donations to:
"In Memory of
Kathleen Adams"
Maine 4-H Foundation
University of Maine
York Complex #1
Orono, ME 04669
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 4, 2019