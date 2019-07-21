Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kathleen L. "Kat" Dumais. View Sign Service Information Albert & Burpee Funeral Home 253 Pine St Lewiston , ME 04240 (207)-782-7201 Obituary

LEWISTON - Kathleen L. Dumais, 62, of Lewiston, passed away surrounded by the love of her family at the Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born on Dec. 9, 1956 to Donald and Barbara Brown Leclerc in Rochester, N.H.



She was educated locally, graduating from Edward Little High School, class of 1975. With her movie star looks and engaging persona she was a warm, loving and gifted artist. She had the gift of style, color and drama. She was an accomplished chef, designer and sales women. She loved throwing parties for her family and friends, and she was always the life of the party with her humor and wit. When you got an invite you showed up. She worked in the restaurant business, then to lighting design for Lighting Concepts. She later owned her own business, Been There Beads, designing jewelry. She won many awards and was praised for her work. She raised two children, Stephanie and Zebulon. The family is going to miss her presence.



She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Stephen; and her two children, Stephanie and Zebulon; two sisters, Penny and Barbara, three brothers, Donald, Thomas and Chris; and her mother, Barbara.



She was predeceased by her father, Donald.



The family would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital, Dr. Bagley and nurses for all the loving care they gave her. She loved flowers!



A celebration of life will be held TODAY, July 21, from 4-6 p.m., with liturgy of the word to follow. Condolences, donations and a video tribute may be found at







