YARMOUTH - Kathleen F. Owermohle, 85, passed away peacefully at Bay Square in Yarmouth, Maine, on Feb. 21, 2019, after a long illness. Kathleen was born on June 19, 1933, in the Bronx, N.Y. She graduated from Blessed Sacrament High School in the Manhattan, N.Y., in 1951. She married Robert Henry Owermohle Sr., on Jan. 24, 1953, and they shared a wonderful married life of 59 years, until Bob's passing on Feb. 11, 2012. Kathleen and family moved from Bergen County, N.J., to the Pocono Mountain region of Pennsylvania in 1971. Bob and Kathleen maintained residences in Stroudsburg, Pa., and Manahawkin, N.J., until moving to Highland Green in Topsham, Maine, full time in 2006. Kathleen was predeceased by her husband, Bob; her parents, James and Kathleen Rowley Wynne; and three of her children, Kristine Frances, Peter Richard, and Elizabeth Kristine Owermohle.Kathleen is survived by her son, Robert H. Owermohle Jr. and his wife, Lyn, of Saylorsburg, Pa., and children Devin of Stroudsburg, Pa., Corin of Wind Gap, Pa., and 1st Lt. Madalyn Owermohle, U.S. Air Force, of Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea; son, Lt. Col. Kurt S. Owermohle, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) and his wife, Elizabeth, of Dumfries, Va., and children, Stephen of Charleston, S.C., Sarah of Washington, D.C., and Gabrielle Owermohle of Richmond, Va.; and daughter, Ellen T. Purpura and her husband, Timothy, of Southbury, Conn. (formerly of Yarmouth), and children Andrew of Brooklyn, N.Y., Lindsey of Boston, Mass., and Kathleen and husband, Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Norem, U.S. Navy; and great-grandson, Henry William Norem, of Chesapeake, Va. Kathleen is also survived by brothers, Donald Wynne of Manahawkin, N.J., and Edward Wynne of Cranberry Lakes, N.J.; and numerous nieces and nephews.Kathleen's family was her highest priority, and her pride and joy, throughout her life. She was devoted to her husband, and there was nothing that she would not do for her nine grandchildren. "My guys," as she called them, could always count on Grandma's unconditional love, pride, and unstinting support no matter the question or venture. Kathleen worked hard throughout her life, inside and outside of the home, in partnership with Bob, to provide her family a wonderful home and good educations. Kathleen was also a quick wit, an excellent cook, a masterful knitter, an amazing gardener, and a sharp bridge player. Kathleen and Bob, throughout their 59-year marriage, modeled an ideal of selfless, mutual love and support. In her final years, Kathleen's miniature Dachshund, Annie, was a faithful and beloved companion. The Owermohle family sincerely thanks both Bay Square at Yarmouth and Community Health and Nursing Service (CHANS) Hospice Care team of Brunswick for their love and compassionate care and support for Kathleen – they were wonderful. The family will celebrate Kathleen's life at a future date yet to be determined.Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to sign Kathleen's online guest book. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to CHANS or Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

