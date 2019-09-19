Scarborough – Kathleen "Kate" Angela Kirsch, 63, died on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Maine Medical Center, as the result of a bicycle accident in Scarborough, Maine.
Kate was born on May 12, 1956, in Massena, New York, the daughter of the late Vincent F. and Margaret W. Kirsch. She graduated from Massena Central High School and went on to Syracuse University and St. Lawrence University where she studied journalism and English literature. She furthered her education later in life pursuing psychology and social work.
Kate was a substitute teacher at several local schools. She was a poet, a novelist and was at work on a novel at the time of her passing. She had always been passionate about literature, spiritual pursuits, swimming at the beach, theater and musical theater, recently joining the Portland Players. She was an active member of two writing groups, a book club, and sang in the choir of St. Mary the Virgin Episcopal Church in Falmouth. She will be remembered as an animal lover, especially horses, cats and dogs.
Kate gained strength and solace from her recovery communities.
She is survived by her siblings, Vincent X. Kirsch of California, Elizabeth Kirsch of Oregon, Anne Smith of Florida, Stephen J. Kirsch of Scarborough; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. A memorial service celebrating her life will be arranged in the near future.
If there was one quote that best summed up Kate's fearless and dynamic spirit for life, love and art, it would be this lyric by Stephen Sondheim: "I insist on miracles, if you do them! Miracles – nothing to them. I say don't… don't be afraid!"
Contributions in Kate's memory may be made to Animal Refuge League, PO Box 336, Westbrook, ME 04098
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 19, 2019