SOUTH PORTLAND- Katherine R. (Skillin) Ward, 91, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was born Feb. 2, 1928, proud daughter of Dr. Waldo T. and Josephine (Feury) Skillin.Katherine was married to her beloved husband, Robert W. Ward (Ret. RMCS USCG) for 23 years.She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert; brothers, Dr. Charles Skillin, Dr. Frederick Skillin, and Phillip Skillin; sisters, Mary O'Donnell and Margaret MacDonald.She is survived by her nine children, Robert Jr., Waldo (Carol), Elizabeth (Anthony) Bryant, Teresa (Thomas) Ledue, James, Kenneth (Joanne), Katherine (Joseph) Delano, Jeanette, and Patricia Ward; grandchildren: Steven, Bryan, Jeremy, Melissa, Anthony, Teresa, Carl, Herbert, Joseph, Benjamin, Michelle, Bert, Blaine, Rodney, Lina, Whitney, Jacob, Amanda, Alex, Keisha and Cory; and 29 great-grandchildren.Katherine graduated from South Portland High School and Northeast Business College.Katherine was a remarkable woman who raised her children on her own after her husband, Robert, passed away. She dedicated her life to her family; they were her greatest loves and she enjoyed spending time with them.She showed kindness, generosity, and unselfishness to all. She was very proud of being Irish Catholic. She taught us patience, compassion for others, and respect and love of God. Her sense of wit and humor was spot on. A special thank you to her nurse, Susan Kelley, and the staff at Martin's Point.Visitation hours will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd, South Portland, Maine. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, with a reception to follow at the Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., in Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers,donations may be madein Katherine's memory to:Dr. Waldo T Skillin School180 Wescott RoadSouth Portland, ME 04106orThe Irish Heritage Center34 Gray StreetPortland, ME 04102
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine R. (Skillin) Ward.
HOBBS FUNERAL HOME
230 COTTAGE RD
South Portland, ME 04106-3802
(207) 799-4472
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 10, 2019
