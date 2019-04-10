Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine R. (Skillin) Ward. View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND- Katherine R. (Skillin) Ward, 91, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019. She was born Feb. 2, 1928, proud daughter of Dr. Waldo T. and Josephine (Feury) Skillin.Katherine was married to her beloved husband, Robert W. Ward (Ret. RMCS USCG) for 23 years.She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert; brothers, Dr. Charles Skillin, Dr. Frederick Skillin, and Phillip Skillin; sisters, Mary O'Donnell and Margaret MacDonald.She is survived by her nine children, Robert Jr., Waldo (Carol), Elizabeth (Anthony) Bryant, Teresa (Thomas) Ledue, James, Kenneth (Joanne), Katherine (Joseph) Delano, Jeanette, and Patricia Ward; grandchildren: Steven, Bryan, Jeremy, Melissa, Anthony, Teresa, Carl, Herbert, Joseph, Benjamin, Michelle, Bert, Blaine, Rodney, Lina, Whitney, Jacob, Amanda, Alex, Keisha and Cory; and 29 great-grandchildren.Katherine graduated from South Portland High School and Northeast Business College.Katherine was a remarkable woman who raised her children on her own after her husband, Robert, passed away. She dedicated her life to her family; they were her greatest loves and she enjoyed spending time with them.She showed kindness, generosity, and unselfishness to all. She was very proud of being Irish Catholic. She taught us patience, compassion for others, and respect and love of God. Her sense of wit and humor was spot on. A special thank you to her nurse, Susan Kelley, and the staff at Martin's Point.Visitation hours will be Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 3-7 p.m., at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd, South Portland, Maine. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., on Friday, April 12, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland, Maine, with a reception to follow at the Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., in Portland.Online condolences may be expressed at







230 COTTAGE RD

South Portland , ME 04106-3802

