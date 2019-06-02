Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine May "Kathy" Bojarczuk. View Sign Obituary

PORTLAND - Katherine May "Kathy" Bojarczuk of Portland passed away peacefully with her children by her side on May 26, 2019, after a brief illness.



She was born Sept. 17, 1948, in Portland to Thelma Helen (Forrest) and Edward Bojarczuk. Kathy graduated from Deering High School in 1966 and from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1969, before commencing a long career as a registered nurse.



Throughout her nursing career, she was able to share her boundless warmth and empathy, touching hundreds of lives with her compassionate caring. Kathy dedicated her life to improving the health and well-being of people who needed care. Some highlights of her career include being a charge nurse at Mercy Hospital, working in home health, oncology, hospice, and as a health coach.



Kathy was a founding board member with the Center for Grieving Children, volunteered with the Portland Little League Association, and was a life member and chaplain, for a time, of the Auxiliary of Portland VFW Post 6859.



Nothing was more important to her than raising her two children. She always put her family first. She loved them fiercely and parenting them was the greatest joy of her life. She was not just their mother, but their best friend. She couldn't have been prouder of them or of her grandchildren. Her family is heartbroken to be saying goodbye. She will be missed and held closely in their hearts.



Her love of people led to making friends wherever she went. She enjoyed long walks on the beach searching for sea glass and sand dollars, days at the lake, gardening, concerts, camping, and special time with family. Kathy was a loving friend to many because of her generosity, non-judgmental attitude, and welcoming nature. She did her best to support people in whatever ways she could whenever they needed help. Her legacy will live on through the people whose lives she touched.



Kathy is survived by her children, Sallie J. Rich of Portland and Daniel E. Attenweiler and his fiancée, Ashley Berry, of Westbrook; as well as her grandchildren, Amara Joy Rich and Gabriel Jay Berry. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Jo Rollins and husband, Kenneth of Manchester, and David Bojarczuk of North Reading, Mass.; nephew Bryant Rollins, wife Sarah, and their children, Levi and Ella; niece, Erika Bojarczuk, nephew, Eric Rollins and niece, Margot Rollins Karlberg; her uncle, Frank Carroll; many special cousins; and a dear family friend, Phyllis Johnson.



A celebration of Kathy's life with family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 9, at 2 p.m. at Keeley's Banquet Center, 178 Warren Ave., Portland, ME 04103.



Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kathy's memory to



The Center for Grieving Children



555 Forest Avenue



Portland, ME 04101



or to the



Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland



P.O. Box 336



Westbrook, ME 04098







