Service Information
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106
(207)-773-6511
Visitation
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106
Prayer Service
9:15 AM
Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes
1024 Broadway
South Portland , ME 04106
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Congress Street
Portland , ME
Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Katherine Jean (Naples) McDonald died May 13, 2019, Portland, at the age of 85.



Katherine was born in Portland, Nov. 19, 1933, to the late Margaret Mary (Locke) and Frank James Naples. Katherine graduated from Cathedral High School in 1951 where she was a member of the "Zugs" (Zeta Upsilon Gamma). After graduation, she was employed in the disbursement accounting office of the New England Telephone and Telegraph Co.



Katherine met Francis "Frank" in 1951 while she and her twin sister, Mary Jane, were out buying cashews for their father. They dated for many years and married in 1957 after his two and one half years in the U.S. Army in Berlin, Germany. Katherine had many interests, but first and foremost, her family. She was a proud mother and grandmother who was a meticulous housekeeper and will always be remembered for her love of family, friends, and attention to detail. When her daughters were young, she loved to dress them alike and made many of their clothes. She passed on that love of sewing, and baking to them. Her family's favorite memories are their excursions to Higgins Beach, Scarborough, where she and Frank went while dating, and when married, brought their family for many years. The tradition of vacationing at Higgins Beach began when her children were young and continues through three generations.



Katherine was predeceased by her loving husband of 61 years, Francis; and her brother, Frank.



She leaves six children: Erin McDonald of Charlestown, Mass., Stephanie Hurley and husband, David of Kingston, Mass., Mary Powers and husband, Mark of Duxbury, Mass., Jacqueline Caron and husband, James of Gorham and twin sons, Sean of Swampscott, Mass. and Michael of Biddeford; her siblings, Mary Jane Ashley, Joanne Yates, and Richard Napolitano. She was the doting and beloved "Nana" to nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.



Katherine's family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Barron Center for all the care and support they provided.



Visiting hours celebrating Katherine's life will be held on Friday, May 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at 9:15 a.m. at the chapel on Saturday, May 18, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Congress Street, Portland. Burial will be private. To view Katherine's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the



Barron Center



1145 Brighton Ave.



Portland, Maine 04102







