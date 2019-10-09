Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Elizabeth "Kay" Kneeland. View Sign Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Catherine "Kay" Elizabeth Kneeland passed away on Oct. 7, 2019 after a brief illness.



Kay was the daughter of the late John and Catherine "Carey" Kneeland, and stepdaughter of Genevieve Kneeland.



Kay was born in Worcester, Mass. on Oct. 2, 1924 and was educated in Dorchester, Mass. She was a hairdresser for 50 years at salons in Boston and South Portland. Kay was a Eucharistic Minister at the Holy Cross Church of South Portland, Mercy Hospital, and Maine Medical Center, and was a past president of the Catholic Literary Guild of Mercy. Kay was also a modest but talented artist, and a devoted friend to many.



Surviving Kay are her sister, Sister Mary Kneeland, R.S.M. of St. Joseph's College; niece, Katherine M. Kneeland and her husband, Mark R. Chaffee of Osterville, Mass.; nephew, John M. Kneeland of San Antonio, Texas; great-nephew, James M. Kneeland of Seattle, Wash. and great-niece, Elisabeth J. Kneeland of Oklahoma City, Okla.



Kay was predeceased by her older brother, John F. Kneeland and her twin brother, James F. Kneeland.



Visiting hours celebrating Kay's life will be held from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home on Friday at 9 a.m. followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church, 124 Cottage Road, South Portland. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. Following the committal prayers, a reception will be held at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel.







