WESTBROOK - Kathaleen Emerson Cousins, 94, of Westbrook, formerly of Bridgton, died early Monday morning, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home in Westbrook with family by her side.
She was born on, June 11, 1925, in Bridgton, the daughter of, Clifton A. and Elizabeth V. (Leipold) Emerson. She attended local schools, graduating from Bridgton High School in 1945.
She worked her entire life locally in the community including John Gyger's Apple Orchard, John March Market, Sanborn Market, Knitting Mill, and retired from the Bridgton Health Care Center after 14 years.
On Feb. 7, 1946, she married, Chester E. Cousins. They were married for 61 years until the time of his passing in 2006.
She enjoyed traveling, the company of her family and beloved cat, Blue. She also enjoyed fishing and camping with her husband and never turned down a trip for ice cream at the local dairy bar.
Kathaleen is survived by five sons, Russell Cousins and his wife, Judy of Phoenix, Ariz., and his son, Brandon Cousins of California, Michael Cousins and his wife, Julie of Westbrook and his daughters, Sophia Cousins and Sylvia Cousins of Mass., Leeroy Cousins and his wife, Linda of Florida and their daughter, Jody Gray of Harrison, Merle Cousins of Westbrook and his sons, Ryan Cousins of Denmark and Casey Cousins of Sneads Ferry, N.C., Sam Cousins and his wife, Stephanie of Bridgton and their kids, Erika Gould of Bath, Jake Allen of Windham and Joe Allen of Portland; 22 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Clifton and Elizabeth; her husband, Chester E. Cousins; brothers, Jim and Milton "Mickey" Emerson.
A private memorial graveside service for Kathaleen will be held at Forest Hills Annex Cemetery in Bridgton. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Kind words for the family may be left at www.chandlerfunerals.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 4, 2019