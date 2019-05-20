SOUTH PORTLAND - Karl E. Siller, 58, of South Portland, passed away peacefully May 18, 2019, surrounded by family.
Karl served in the U.S.M.C. 1978-1982. After serving in the military, Karl spent many years traveling and working around the country, eventually settling in Portland
He is survived by his wife, Katy Siller.
Visitation will be 4-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be private at a later date.
