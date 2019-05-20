Karl E. Siller (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Karl E. Siller, 58, of South Portland, passed away peacefully May 18, 2019, surrounded by family.

Karl served in the U.S.M.C. 1978-1982. After serving in the military, Karl spent many years traveling and working around the country, eventually settling in Portland

He is survived by his wife, Katy Siller.

Visitation will be 4-5 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Burial will be private at a later date.

To view full obituary and share condolences and memories, please visit: www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 20, 2019
