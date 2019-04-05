Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SCARBOROUGH - Karine J. Ettinger passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019, at Ledgewood Manor in Windham surrounded by her family. She was born on Oct. 14, 1925, at the home of her grandparents in Scarborough. She was the daughter of Harriette (Ahlquist) and Peter Johnson.



She started school in Rockland where her father was assigned to the Coast Guard ice cutter, Kickapoo. Then she attended school in Portland and graduated from Scarborough High School in 1943. In the sixth grade, she was Scarborough's representative to the spelling bee. In 1940, she was Cumberland County's 4-H style dress revue champion and went to the state conference in Orono.



Following high school, she attended Northeastern Business College, took the civil service exam and went to work for the Navy at the Navy Supply Pier in Portland.



In 1945 she married Raymond Ettinger and moved to Standish where she went into partnership with John Edgecomb at the E & E General store in Sebago Lake Village. They had three children, Carol, Peter and Mark. Peter and Raymond predeceased her; as well as two sisters, Marion Berry and Margaret Hill; and her closest friend, June Patnaude Johnson.



She was a Past Matron of Dawn of Hope Chapter- OES and a Past Chief of Nonesuch Temple, Pythian Sisters. She taught Sunday school at First Lutheran Church for several years and was the accompanist for the Junior Choir. She was permanent pro tem organist for Eastern Star Chapters in Old Orchard Beach, South Portland, and Portland. She was a former member of National Secretaries Association in Portland and earned her Professional Secretary certificate in 1978.



She was receptionist and secretary for MBI Security from 1965 to 1970. In 1970 she went to work for the National Weather Service as their secretary and retired from the NWS in 1987. Following retirement, she went to work for Olsten Temporary Service.



She enjoyed playing the piano and organ, knitting, sewing, and embroidery.



She is survived by her daughter Carol Leighton, son Mark Ettinger; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and her brother, George Johnson.



Karine's family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Ledgewood Manor for the wonderful care and friendship of their Mom.



Burial will be private amongst her family at Brooklawn Memorial Park. A public memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, 132 Auburn St., Portland.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton.







