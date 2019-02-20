Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Karen Susan Whitten Nadworny. View Sign

GORHAM - it is with great sadness that the family of Karen Susan Whitten Nadworny announces her passing after a brief illness on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born on April 22, 1954, in Portland, the daughter of the late Leslie James Whitten and the late Joanne Elizabeth McDurphy.



Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 25 years, Charles Nadworny; and her children: daughters, Melissa Brown Fernald, Angel Brown Stevens, Carrie Anne Brown MacDonald and son, Ryan Brown. Forever remembered by her precious grandchildren, Christopher, Brooke, Cameron, Christian, Calvin, Carson and Abra.



Karen was predeceased by her grandson, Brandon Brown. She will also be fondly remembered by her aunts, cousins, friends and all those who were touched by her.



Karen was a graduate of Portland High School and the University of Southern Maine. Karen had a passion for working with the elderly and she took great pride in the connections she made with them. Above all else she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She found great joy in making handmade gifts with love and thoughtfulness. The warmth of her blankets wrapped around her family will carry on as her harvest continues to grow. Grandbabies and great grandchildren will be swaddled and kept warm for years to come carrying on the warmth and love she gave to those who knew her.



A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at Grace Bible Church on 74 Deering Rd. in Gorham, ME at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22.







