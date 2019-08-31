|
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
DENMARK - K. Wayne Murray, 91, of Denmark, formerly of Cape Elizabeth, died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 28, 2019, at his home in Denmark.He was born on March 6, 1928, in Portland, a son of, Clinton H. and Grace (Manchester) Murray. He attended Cape Elizabeth schools and went on to enlist in the U.S. Navy.Upon his return, Wayne married, Virginia "Ginny" Anderson in Cape Elizabeth on June 26, 1948. and made their home in Cape Elizabeth. In the early years, he owned and operated a service station and owned a snowplowing business with over 200 customers. He later settled into the family general contracting business, FP & CH Murray Inc/Pond Cove Millwork which he later owned along with his brother for many years.After several years renting a camp in Denmark Maine during the early '60s, Wayne and Ginny built a camp for family vacations on Moose Pond. After years of time at camp, he and Ginny built a home on the lake and moved there for good in 1975. It was not for retirement however, as Wayne loved working so, K. Wayne Excavating emerged. He also never gave up snowplowing and at the height had over 40 accounts and could at times be found helping out the Town of Denmark plowing roads if need be.Wayne served the Fire Department of Cape Elizabeth starting in 1944 working his way up to Fire Chief starting in 1966 and retired as chief in 1977. During that time he was Head Lion of Maine Fire Chiefs Assn for two terms, Director of New England Fire Chiefs Assn, Member of International Fire Chiefs Assn, President Cumberland County and Fire Chiefs Assn. After moving to Denmark, He was a firefighter for the town of Denmark from 1985-2000. Wayne was a five-term member of the Cape Elizabeth Town Council. During that time he was active in honoring Joan Benoit with a statue of her Accomplishment which stands at Cape Library. While living in Denmark, he was a longtime member of the Lions Club, holding the position of president and was honored by them for his many accomplishments and dedication to charitable projects. Additionally, he was a member of the Denmark Planning Board and Denmark Draggers Snowmobile Club. Wayne's passion for helping his community and the people with honesty and integrity gained him a great deal of respect with those around him. He loved all the seasons Maine had to offer, but probably winter the most, so he could either get behind the steering wheel of his plow truck or on the seat of his snowmobile riding countless miles with friends around town and on various trips throughout the State. A close second may have been boating, either on Moose Pond or his 42' cuddy cabin cruising Casco Bay that he kept slipped in South Portland.He was a teacher and a mentor to many and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.He is loved by three daughters, Ellen Murray of Portland, Diane Evans and her husband, Michael of Biddeford, and Julie Look and her husband, Barry of Bradenton, Fla.; two grandchildren, Robert Murray of Mechanic Falls and Valerie Evans of Biddeford; two great grandchildren, Jacob Murray and Joshua Cazarez and his dear companion, Esther Bergin. He was predeceased by his wife, Ginny on Nov. 12, 2001, and a brother, Elmer Murray.Private family interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Cape Elizabeth. A celebration of his life will be held at the Denmark Town Hall, Main Street, Denmark at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 8 Elm St., Bridgton. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.chandlerfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers,Wayne requested donations be made toDenmark Lions Club.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 31, 2019
