SILVER SPRING, Md. - On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, June R. Lerman, of Silver Spring, Md. passed away.
She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Lerman; devoted mother of Steven Lerman, Bonnie Lerman, Susan Vargas, the late Cathy Lerman, the late Judith Lerman and the late Sharon Silberberg; loving sister of Merton Rutherford; cherished grandmother of Staci Lerman, Jeffrey Lerman, Craig Lerman, Gina Vargas, Kristy Vargas, Steven Vargas, Richard Vargas and Roberto Vargas; great-grandmother of Bryce Lerman, Caden Lerman and Alianna Vargas.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9304 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD 20783
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 7, 2019