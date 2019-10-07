June R. Lerman

  "With sincere sympathy to Aunt June's children,..."
    Sharon (Crasnick) Minkovitz
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Mt Lebanon Cemetery
9304 Adelphi Road
Adelphi, DC
Obituary

SILVER SPRING, Md. - On Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, June R. Lerman, of Silver Spring, Md. passed away.

She was the beloved wife of the late Carl Lerman; devoted mother of Steven Lerman, Bonnie Lerman, Susan Vargas, the late Cathy Lerman, the late Judith Lerman and the late Sharon Silberberg; loving sister of Merton Rutherford; cherished grandmother of Staci Lerman, Jeffrey Lerman, Craig Lerman, Gina Vargas, Kristy Vargas, Steven Vargas, Richard Vargas and Roberto Vargas; great-grandmother of Bryce Lerman, Caden Lerman and Alianna Vargas.

Graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, 9304 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD 20783

