WINDHAM - June (Deloy) Lovrinovicz, 86, died peacefully June 30, 2019, while in hospice care at Fallbrook Woods in Portland, Maine. She was born July 22, 1932, in Bristol, Conn., the daughter of Clarence and Irene (Cleveland) Deloy.June grew up in Plymouth, Conn., and graduated from Terryville High School. She worked for General Electric before marrying Edward and raising their two children.She was the ultimate caregiver - taking care of her home, husband of 49-and-a-half years, two children, grandchildren, and the miscellaneous dogs that seemed to show up in her care. She was a great cook and everyone enjoyed her pies, bread and butter pickles, and potato salads. She and Ed loved visiting their son and his family in Ohio and they enjoyed numerous years wintering in Florida during their retirement. She was an active member of The Order of the Eastern Star for many years and a member of the Windham Hill United Church of Christ. June was a very kind and caring soul who will be missed greatly by friends and family. The family would like to express thanks to Fallbrook Woods for the care June received while there.June is predeceased by her loving husband, Edward; son, Kirk; and a brother, David Deloy.She is survived by her daughter, Kim Lowell and her husband, Jeffrey, of Windham, Maine, daughter-in-law, Kathy Lovrinovicz and her fiancé, Chris Flak and her son, Samuel of Boardman, Ohio; grandson, Joshua Lovrinovicz and his wife, Elizabeth and their children; David, Abigail, and Aurora of Austin Town, Ohio; granddaughter, Erin Hatala and her husband, Randy, and their children, Arabella and Nora of Youngstown, Ohio, grandson, Michael Lowell of Harrison, Maine; niece, Tori Deloy and her children, Matthew, Joshua, and Jordan from Bristol, Conn.; nephew, Reid Edgerton and his wife, Kelly and children, Chloe, Katlyn, Sara, and Emily of Monroe, Conn.; along with cousins and many friends.A memorial service for June will be 10 A.M Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee 434 River Rd. Windham, ME. A private burial will take place at Hillside Cemetery, Gorham. To express condolences, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers,gifts in June's memory can be made to the51 US-1 # MScarborough, ME 04074 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 6, 2019

