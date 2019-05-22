PORTLAND - June Lancaster died on May 5, 2019. She was born in Dexter to Guy Lancaster and Dorothy Green Dyer. She attended high school in Skowhegan. She worked in a mill in Stratton, then trained as a nursed aid at Farmington Memorial Hospital. She later worked at Mercy Hospital in Portland. She was employed by the Portland School Department for twenty eight years. She was a purveyor of merchandise at local flea markets. She loved animals. Among other vehicles she owned in her lifetime, she owned a 1969 Mustang. She attended bible study for a several years at First Baptist Church in Portland.
Ms. Lancaster had a fondness for the Root Cellar, near her longtime home on Munjoy Hill.
She is survived by a brother, Harold Lancaster and his wife, Kathy of Connecticut and her sister, Karen Ayers, of New Jersey. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
June's family and friends wish to thank the staff at St. Joseph's Manor in Portland for the loving care that she received there.
A graveside funeral service will be held at Brooklawn Cemetery, 2002 Congress St, Portland on Thursday, May 23, at 2:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, if desired, contributions may be sent to the
Root Cellar
94 Washington Ave.
Portland, ME 04101
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019