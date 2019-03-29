|
ARUNDEL - June Esther (Bunnell) Johnson, passed away peacefully, March 27, 2019. She was born June 15, 1931, in Kennebunkport, to Fred and Bertha (Emerson) Bunnell.June attended Town House Primary and Grammar School, one year at Kennebunkport High School, and three years at Kennebunk High School. She earned an associate degree in banking from Tarrant County Junior College in Texas.June was an active member of Christian churches in towns she lived in throughout her life, most recently the West Kennebunk Methodist Church. She praised God for her family and friends. She loved and enjoyed animals immensely, including birds and wildlife of all kinds. She believed in helping veteran's organizations and animal humane societies. She also wrote poetry and songs, having a poem published and a song recorded. In 1963, she was a semi-finalist in the Mrs. America Contest. Prior to her long career in banking, June worked for Keuffel and Esser extracting web from live spiders used for gun scopes and other precision equipment.June was predeceased by her parents, Fred and Bertha Bunnell; husband, Walter L. Johnson Jr.; and siblings, Bernard Bunnell and Winifred (Bunnell) Lank. She is survived by her daughter, Taloma Nickerson and husband, Roger; sons, Eric Johnson and wife, Cindy, and Gilbert Johnson and wife, Jan; seven grandchildren, Denise McIntyre, Roger Nickerson Jr., Jeremy Johnson, Adam Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Eric Johnson, and Brennan Johnson; seven great-grandchildren, Devon Hirivnatz, Ethan Johnson, Ryan McIntyre, Lucas Nickerson, Drew Johnson, Josalyn Johnson, and Jaiden Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the West Kennebunk United Methodist Church, 160 Alfred Road, Kennebunk.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit June's Book of Memories page at www.bibbermemorial.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine, 04043. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in June's name to the Animal Welfare Society of Kennebunk at animalwelfaresociety.org
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 29, 2019
