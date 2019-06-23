WINDHAM - June C. Nason, 94, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home in Windham. She was born May 15, 1925, the daughter of Gordon and Lena (Jangro) Corkum.
June was a spunky, stubborn lady and she will be missed by many. June will be remembered for her homemade candies and her beautiful crocheting. It was her greatest wish to remain in her home and because she was blessed with very special neighbors, she was able to.
She was predeceased by her husband Ronald Nason, as well as three sons, an infant boy, Craig Williams, and Paul Williams.
She is survived by her three children, Carolyn Miller, Mark Williams, and Theresa Hubner. She is also survived by one sister Vi Morton; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
At June's request there will be no services. A private graveside will be held at Hilliside Cemetery, Gorham at a later date.
