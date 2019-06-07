Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for June C. Berry. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - June C. Berry, 85, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, she and Bob's anniversary, just days before her 86th birthday, due to congestive heart failure.



She was born in Waterville on June 7, 1933 the daughter of the late Harvey H. and Pearl A. (



June met her husband, Bob, when she was 14 and he was 17. When she was in high school and he was in college, he would hitchhike home to Augusta to see her. They married two days before June turned 21.



June attended the University of Maine at Farmington, Teachers College until she left to marry Bob her junior year. At the age of 42, she completed her nursing degree at USM.



June and Bob raised their family in Yarmouth and stayed until shortly after Bob's death in 1999. She then moved to Cape Elizabeth to live near the ocean. June always loved being near the water. She was treasured by her neighbors and friends at Pebbles Cove.



June always loved singing and studied voice most of her adult life. She shared her love of music with her family and loved ones, including her longtime friend and voice teacher David Goulet. Music was an important aspect of her life and she sang with the Portland Community Chorus and the Magic of Christmas for many years.



The family is proud of June's empathy and her example of love and acceptance for all people. She always helped others who were struggling, family or strangers alike. In 2016, she adopted wearing a safety pin on her lapel to demonstrate her support of women, lesbians, gay, bisexual, transgender, questioning people and anyone who is afraid and in need of a safe space. She was an avid reader and a lifelong feminist. The book by her bed when she died was "Becoming" by Michelle Obama, given to her by her granddaughter. We will miss her greatly.



June was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Berry in 1999, and a sister, Anne McMahon. She is survived by three daughters, Ellen Berry, June Berry, Susan Berry-Sandelin and her husband Fred; a son, David Berry; eight grandchildren: Rachael Harriman, Liza Harriman, Robin Pendleton, Gabe Pendleton and his wife Chloe Joule, Sam Berry, Eric Berry-Sandelin, Leah and Anna Berry-Sandelin; four great-grandchildren, Simon Algara, Sebastian Chamier, Scarlet Chamier, and Ogden Pendleton.



Visiting hours celebrating June's life will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. A lite lunch reception will follow the service in the reception room of Conroy-Tully Walker. Burial will be Thursday, June 13 at 10 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery, Route 88, Yarmouth. To view June's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those who wish may



make contributions in June's memory to:



South Portland



Food Cupboard



PO Box 2892



South Portland, ME 04106







